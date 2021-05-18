Police investigating after man found shot to death in vehicle near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Officials say around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found an adult male inside a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was pronounced deceased on scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).