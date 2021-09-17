Police: Homicide, armed robbery incident near 19th and Dunlap avenues may be connected

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead along a roadway in Phoenix early Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues around 4 a.m. where a man was found dead with obvious signs of trauma.

An armed robbery took place about an hour later near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road. Police were able to detain a person of interest.

Officials believe the two incidents may be related but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.