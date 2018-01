PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash in north Phoenix Sunday night.

35th Avenue from Bell Rd to Paradise Ln is closed for a Fatal Traffic Collision investigation. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/iCALBuGNuB — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) January 15, 2018

There was no immediate information available as to how many cars were involved, or how many people were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates on this developing story.