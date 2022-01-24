Watch
Police asking for help locating 15-year-old Aspen Ariah Bell, reported missing Friday

Phoenix Police
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 24, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing Friday.

Aspen Ariah Bell was last seen near Black Canyon Highway and Dynamite Boulevard. She is believed to be traveling out of state with two unknown people.

The Bell family is concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

