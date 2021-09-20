Police: Arizona certified nurse assistant stole patient IDs to buy car, lease apartment

PHOENIX — A certified nurse assistant in Arizona is accused of stealing personal information from the elderly patients she cared for and then allegedly using that information to lease an apartment, pay rent, buy a car, and access bank accounts.

Sierra Johnson, 24, of Tempe, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2021, and booked into jail on multiple counts of theft, forgery, fraudulent schemes and artifices, and identity theft, according to court records.

Police said in the probable cause statement that Johnson stole the identities of at least seven people between June 2020 and April 2021.

Along with her fiance, police alleged Johnson used the stolen identities to lease an apartment in Tempe and pay two months of rent, buy a Chrysler 300 for $18,990, access bank accounts, and write several forged checks to a PayPal account.

Johnson also attempted to purchase a 2018 Infinity Q50 using one of the victim's identities, but that deal never went through, records state.

Both Johnson and her fiance were detained for questioning.

Police said Johnson admitted to stealing all of the items and using the information to buy a lease and car in an interview with police. She told police that her fiance was aware of her activities and "was against it," but said he also drove the Chrysler and used the apartment.

The fiance requested an attorney and did not speak to the police, records state. It was not immediately clear if he had been charged with a crime.