Police: 18-year-old dead, 2 teens hurt after shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

Police say one person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Phoenix late Friday night.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 06, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say one person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Phoenix late Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. Police say three people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

All three victims, a `15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man were taken to the hospital for treatment. The oldest victim, identified as Manuel Alejandro Covarrubias, died from his injuries.

No suspect information was available and it's not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Phoenix Police CrimeStop at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

