PLEA holds BBQ fundraiser for Officer Tyler Moldovan

PHOENIX — A steady stream of people stopped by the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association headquarters in downtown Phoenix Friday for a cookout style fundraiser in honor of Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan.

Fellow officers manned the grill while other volunteers sold merchandise to support Moldovan's family.

Moldovan, at just 22 years old was shot eight times earlier this week while responding to a report of a car driving recklessly in the area of 19th and Camelback avenues.

Moldovan is currently in critical condition fighting for his life in a local hospital.

He recently graduated from the Academy, and just got married.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke about the dangers officers face and his dedication to the department.

“This was definitely an incident and an event that is one of the most challenging things that an officer is going to face,” Williams said.

“As we enter into the holiday season, I am always taken a little bit aback because a family is going through such a challenging time. So keep them in your thoughts and your prayers.”

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Britt London says every dollar someone donates makes a difference.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with Tyler, but we do know his wife is going to need some service support, so this is a way the community can contribute to that,” he said.

Friday’s fundraiser was from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. but for people who could not make it in person, London says you can always donate at pleacharities.org or by visiting the Phoenix Police Department website. 100% of the proceeds going to support Moldovan and his family.

“We’re hopeful,” Chief Williams said “He is still alive and that’s a blessing. He’s a fighter, he’s resilient, he’s tenacious, and I think in his heart of hearts he knows he has all of the support in the world, not only from the police department but from the community,” she said.

“All Tyler wanted to do was be a Phoenix police officer. His family has a business and it’s my understanding they tried to get him to work in the business, but his heart and soul and passion was being a servant, serving others before himself,” Williams said.