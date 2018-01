PHOENIX - An American Airlines flight heading for Honolulu was forced to turnaround and head back to Sky Harbor International Airport Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire officials say Flight 692 took off from Sky Harbor after 2 p.m. this afternoon but was forced to turn back when pilots reported a mechanical issue.

The plane was able to land safely and return to the gate, officials say.

ABC15 has reached out to an American airlines representative for more information.