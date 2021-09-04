Watch
PHX officer injured by red-light runner near 15th Ave. and Washington

PHOENIX — A driver is facing charges after blowing through a red light and hitting a Phoenix police vehicle.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, officials say a driver ran a red light while traveling south on 15th Avenue at Washington Street.

While passing through the intersection the driver hit a fully marked police vehicle.

One officer was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was processed for DUI, according to a Phoenix police official.

Further details haven't been provided.

