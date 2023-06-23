Phoenix's Greenwood Brewing one of six finalists in national Sam Adams contest

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Greenwood Brewing is one of six finalists nationwide, and the only Arizona brewery, for the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Experienceship contest.

The team is in New York City Friday to be part of the Sam Adams Crafting Dreams Beer Bash with the other finalists.

The contest supports local brewers across America and selects one to work side-by-side with a team of experts and mentors from the Samuel Adams team.

Greenwood Brewing owner Megan Greenwood said she found her inspiration from Sam Adams founder Jim Koch when she was getting started in the industry.

“I love Sam Adams, I love Jim Koch and what he did and what he built, it was actually the first book I ever read in beer was Jim Koch's book,” Greenwood said.

Over the past several years, she’s gone from home brewer, to contract brewer, to owning her flagship brewery and taproom in the heart of Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.

“I was finding there wasn’t really a company or a business that was brewing their beer thinking of me as a female consumer,” she said. “We've put our flag in the sand as being this brewery that is thinking about women and making sure that she's feeling seen in this industry.”

Her team has entered the brewery’s Czech-style Purpose Pilsner for the contest. Greenwood said it’s their most popular beer in cans out today.

“I have a great, incredible team that is doing really cool things for Greenwood Brewing and I think that kind of mentorship would just kick us off to do even bigger things,” she said.

Other finalists for the contest include TALEA Beer Co. from Brooklyn, NY, Azadi Brewing from Chicago, Il., Funkytown Brewery from Chicago, Il., Otium Brewing from Miles City, MT. and Three 3’s Brewing Co. from Hammonton, NJ.

The winner will be announced within the next couple weeks.