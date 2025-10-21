Phoenix youth group leader arrested on child sex trafficking, abuse charges

PHOENIX — Federal officials are looking for more potential victims after a Phoenix youth group leader was arrested on charges related to child sex trafficking and production of child sexual abuse material.

According to U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials, investigators identified 46-year-old Casey Goslin of suspected involvement with a platform used to livestream sexual abuse involving children.

HSI Casey Goslin

Officials say Goslin is accused of operating online under two usernames.

The victims on the platform were reportedly “provided by sex traffickers in the Philippines, which led HSI special agents to conduct a federal search warrant.”

According to officials, Goslin was arrested on October 16 on federal charges of allegedly attempting to produce child pornography and possession of child sexual abuse material. Multiple electronic devices were seized as evidence.

Goslin was employed as a youth group leader and director for multiple religious organizations, investigators learned. Due to his employment and suspected online activity, officials are looking into the possibility of other victims that Goslin may have abused or engaged with.

If your child, or a child you know, was in contact with Casey Goslin, please contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or through ICE’s online tip form, or contact your local law enforcement immediately.

You can also report suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 800-THE-LOST.