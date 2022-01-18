Phoenix woman claims boyfriend stabbed her before disappearance

PHOENIX — 37- year-old Irene Luevano, a mother of five, has been missing for more than 36 hours.

"He has to tell us where she's at, that's all I ask of him...’please tell me where she's at,’" says Arlene Luevano, Irene’s mother.

Irene's mother pleaded with her daughter's boyfriend to give them answers. The family tells us he’s the last person she was with before they received a terrifying phone call.

"She’s like, ‘George stabbed me near the neck’ and she's like, ‘Call the police, call the police' and I'm like, where are you at? Tell me where you are.’" She said, ‘"call the police, I don't think I’m going to make it. I felt like she wanted to tell me where she was at but as soon as she was going to speak more, the line cut off,” says Irene’s family.

The family tells ABC15 that Irene and her boyfriend Jorge Lara, known as George, were living together. We're told the couple was driving in a Chevy Impala on Saturday night when they decided to go out to a bar near 27th Avenue and Camelback.

They even bumped into one of her sisters there before closing time and, invited her over.

"I just wished I would have listened to her that night and would have come here. She could have probably still been here,” says Irene’s family.

After that, phone calls to Irene were unanswered.

The family felt something was wrong, saying George was the jealous type. Phoenix police say they questioned him as he was being treated at a hospital with what are believed to be self-inflicted stab wounds.

Police ultimately arrested him in an unrelated forgery case. Detectives checked in with Irene's family on Monday.

“Well, I'm glad they got him and they're talking to him but I hope he has a heart and tells the officers where my daughter is. I know she's alive; I know she's alive. I can feel it,” says Irene’s mother.