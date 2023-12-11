Phoenix woman accused of murder after husband dies from serious injuries in home

PHOENIX — A 52-year-old woman was arrested last week after her 89-year-old husband was found dead with serious injuries in their Phoenix home.

Officers were called to a home near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday afternoon by a neighbor reporting an injured person. A man was found in the home with severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police documents say the victim’s wife left the home before officers arrived and told the neighbor that “she was going to prison.”

Documents show there was bloody evidence throughout the home and when the victim’s wife returned to the scene, she told police there was a “physical fight.”

She reportedly said she had been drinking that day and after the incident, she went to a liquor store and drank more alcohol before coming back home.

Police learned the victim had recently returned home from a rehabilitation facility after suffering a broken hip during a fall.

The couple was reportedly married for 10 years and had verbal arguments in the past.

When asked about her husband’s injuries, the suspect told police he “did this to himself” but admitted to slapping the victim. She reportedly told police “things got out of hand” when she tried to help him, and could not remember what happened because “she knew she was drunk and blacked out.”

She was booked into jail on a charge of second-degree murder.