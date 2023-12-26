Phoenix woman accused of killing young daughter, dumping body on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman is accused of killing her daughter and putting the body in a dumpster on Christmas Eve.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 24, officers responded to the area of 31st Avenue and Thomas Road regarding a body that was found in a dumpster near a business. Officers determined the body was that of a “school-aged” girl.

A tip was received on Monday that 38-year-old Sophia Simmons placed the child’s body in a dumpster and that the child may have died from injuries during an assault by the suspect.

Detectives reportedly secured a search warrant and found evidence of someone trying to clean a crime scene.

Police say it was determined that Simmons was heading back to Arizona on Interstate 10. She had reportedly left for California, according to an attorney during her initial appearance in front of a judge on Tuesday.

She was booked into jail on multiple charges including first-degree murder, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

According to an attorney during the initial court appearance, Simmons was involved in a prior case in another state involving a child, though details of that investigation were not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

