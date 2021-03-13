Menu

Phoenix VA opens COVID-19 vaccination appointments to enrolled veterans of any age

COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 17:52:08-05

PHOENIX — Officials announced Friday that the Phoenix VA has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to enrolled veterans of any age.

Appointments are now available for veterans at one of the four Phoenix VA locations to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is a list of the locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine for enrolled veterans:

  • Main Campus – inside the hospital (650 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix)
    • Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
  • Northwest Clinic -- inside the clinic (13985 W. Grand Ave., Ste. 105, Surprise)
    • Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Southeast Clinic – drive-through (3285 S. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert)
    • Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Southwest Clinic – drive-through (9250 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix)
    • Appointments available March 20/21; 27/28; and April 3

Enrolled veterans can call the vaccine scheduling line at 602-604-3915.

Officials said that veterans who are not enrolled in the Phoenix VA Health Care System can do so by clicking here.

