Phoenix teacher arrested for alleged relationship with high school student

PHOENIX — A Phoenix teacher was arrested this week after being accused of having a relationship with a student that began when she was underage.

On Thursday, police say a woman came forward who said she had a sexual relationship with a 25-year-old teacher, identified as George Cardenas when she was a 16-year-old student at North High School.

In an interview, the woman said she began her relationship with Cardenas, who is now 35 years old, in February 2012 when she was in her junior year of high school.

The victim told authorities she eventually moved in with Cardenas two weeks before she turned 18.

Their encounters happened at Cardenas' home throughout their relationship which lasted through 2017, according to her statement.

Police say emails shared between Cardenas and the student revealed he said he was a teacher and was running a robotics club.

Cardenas has been arrested and is facing a sexual abuse charge.

Cardenas was listed as a science and CTE teacher at Wilson College Prep, according to a Phoenix Union High School District webpage that has since been taken down.

The webpage credited Cardenas for winning multiple awards that include Phoenix Union High School District's 2018 Teacher of the Year.