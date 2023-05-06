Phoenix Suns fan shares passion for team through pizza art

PHOENIX — A Valley Suns fan is combining his passion for pizza with his love for sports.

"When I first started making these pizzas, people were just loving them," Nick Yatsinko, who calls himself a custom pizza artist, said.

His creations don't look like traditional pizza. Instead, he uses the dough as his canvas to craft cool creations.

"I like to be creative, but never really had a knack for drawing or painting," Yatsinko told ABC15. "My way to express art was on pizza."

Yatsinko has been around pizza for as long as he can remember, spending time with his dad in their family's pizzeria growing up.

Today he puts a twist on his lifelong passion through his custom pizzas. Not only do they look good, but Yatsinko says he focuses on flavor too.

"I want them to look great, but taste really good too!"

Yatsinko shares his creations on Instagram and TikTok.

You can check them out here.