Phoenix smoking cessation study looking for participants

PHOENIX — For the first time in 20 years, cigarette sales are up.

While more people are smoking, the FDA hasn't approved a successful way to quit in well over a decade. Researchers in Phoenix are hoping to change that.

The Alliance for Multispecialty Research Phoenix is conducting clinical trials for the drug Cytisinicline.

Led by Dr. Cory Anderson, the first round of clinical trials showed huge success, helping even highly addicted smokers quit with less than 10% experiencing side effects.

Cytisinicline is a natural plant derivative so there's no added nicotine in the treatment and the drug binds to the same receptors as nicotine to make up for the feeling of satisfaction and withdrawal symptoms.

"Results are very positive from that study. It showed a six to eight times increase in quitting compared to traditional or no support at all," said Dr. Anderson.

The next trial phase is called Orca-3. Doctors are looking for more smokers who want to quit in hopes the FDA will officially back this option as a leading smoking cessation treatment.

Study participants have to be at least 21 years old to participate, be a heavy smoker, and have tried at least once to quit before.

The trial is a 12-week program. Participants will take a daily pill and must be available for monthly follow-ups. Some compensation is available.

To sign up, click here.