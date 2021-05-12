Watch
Police issue Amber Alert after truck stolen from outside Phoenix gas station with baby inside

Phoenix police shares info on Amber alert for missing 18-month-old
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 12, 2021
PHOENIX — Police have issued an Amber Alert and are working to locate a truck stolen from outside a Phoenix gas station this afternoon with an 18-month-old girl inside.

The vehicle was taken from a QuikTrip near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:30 p.m.

According to Phoenix police, the baby girl's parents and another couple they'd just met had been together in the truck, then stopped at the gas station and gone inside while they left the infant in the vehicle.

Police said the male and female suspect then went back outside, got in the truck and drove away with the 18-month-old still inside.

The truck is described as a 1999 Ford 250, dark green in color with a tan stripe along the bottom, and license plate CHC3292. It is unclear which direction they were traveling when they left the scene.

The male suspect is approximately 35 years old, bald, heavy set, and was seen wearing a white t-shirt. The female suspect was described only as a Hispanic woman with dark brown hair, and seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the suspects is urged to call 911, and should not approach the truck or the suspects.

