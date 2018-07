PHOENIX - A central Phoenix man has been arrested following a family fight that spiraled into a police standoff.

Phoenix police officers were called to a home near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road Saturday for a domestic violence dispute.

When officers arrived at the home, they say they found a woman with cuts.

According to officials, everyone was instructed to come out of the home. However, the man accused of injuring the woman refused to come outside. He has been identified as 40-year-old Steven Cervantez.

Witnesses tell ABC15 that Cervantez was wielding a sword at the time of the incident.

Phoenix police moved forward with tactics meant to coerce Cervantez from the home, officials said.

This included calling for him to surrender over a loudspeaker, using a K9 officer, and firing tear gas (or a similar substance) into the home.

After 7:30 p.m. police were able to remove Cervantez from the house, authorities said.

It's unclear what charges he may face. A police spokesman said no one was seriously hurt.