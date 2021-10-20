Phoenix police searching for missing 12-year-old Mark Allen III

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say Mark Allen III was last seen in the area of 39th and Orangewood avenues around 3:30 p.m.

Mark is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and pierced ears.

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and navy blue pants.

Phoenix Police Department

If you see Mark, you are asked to call Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

