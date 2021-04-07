Phoenix PD searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run near 27th Ave. and Bethany Home Rd.

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 8:15 p.m.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found the man in the roadway suffering from serious injuries.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say this in active investigation. If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

