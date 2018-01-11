Phoenix police offering reward for wanted woman; reward offered with Catch 22 program

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a woman wanted on felony drug possession and stolen vehicle warrants.

Noelle Bates, 30, was last known to be in the Phoenix area, so Phoenix police are hoping someone who knows her whereabouts will turn her in. She is easily identified by star tattoos around her left eye.

A $500 reward is being offered for information on Bates as part of Catch 22, a new Silent Witness program that will hopefully expedite the process of apprehending wanted felons and reward payouts.

If you have any information on Bates, contact 480-WITNESS.