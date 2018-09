PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 24th Street near westbound Interstate 10.

The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and hit a median while traveling at a high rate of speed. The impact reportedly sent the motorcyclist through a fence.

While the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 24th Street exit along Interstate 10 is closed for the investigation. Traffic along 24th Street is also blocked between Buckeye and University. Check current traffic conditions here.