PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man who had been shot was found in a hotel stairwell Sunday night.

Officials say the man was found in the stairwell of the Hilton Garden Inn with serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen. The man is currently a guest at the hotel.

The shooting did not happen at the hotel, police say.

According to police on scene, the man says he was shot by four men.

The investigation is ongoing.