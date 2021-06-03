Phoenix police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash near 16th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a woman near 16th Street and Broadway Road Wednesday night.

Officials say preliminary information indicates the woman was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling on Broadway Road.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Investigators are looking for the vehicle that is being described as a "dark colored car."

Police say this is an ongoing investigation in the very early stages.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

