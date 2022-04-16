Phoenix police investigating stabbings in downtown area

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for suspects after two separate stabbings in the downtown area this week.

The first incident occurred on Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Jackson Street.

Police say a 47-year-old man, David Dotter, was found at the location suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The investigation into Dotter's death continues and police are asking those with information to help. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

A second stabbing occurred Saturday morning around 1:55 a.m. near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street.

A man was found at that scene with a serious stab wound to his lower abdomen. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no suspect information for release in the second incident.

They're again asking anyone with information to contact the police or Silent Witness.

Officials say, at this time, they do not have reason to believe that the stabbings are connected.