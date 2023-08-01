Public urged to avoid area near 1st and Washington streets as police investigate bomb threat

PHOENIX — Officials are urging the public to avoid the area near 1st and Washington streets in downtown Phoenix for a bomb threat.

A large police presence can be scene near 1st and Washington streets.

LIVE VIDEO OF THE SCENE:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

According to police, businesses in the surrounding area have been cleared.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or arrests.

Officers are on scene investigating a bomb threat at a building near 1st Street and Washington Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SYH1MoM43o — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 1, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.