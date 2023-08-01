Watch Now
Public urged to avoid area near 1st and Washington streets as police investigate bomb threat

The public is urged to avoid the area as police investigate
PHOENIX — Officials are urging the public to avoid the area near 1st and Washington streets in downtown Phoenix for a bomb threat.

A large police presence can be scene near 1st and Washington streets.

According to police, businesses in the surrounding area have been cleared.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.

