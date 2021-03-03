Phoenix police investigating attempted murder-suicide near 27th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near 27th and Northern avenues around 4:15 p.m. to investigate a shooting call.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the men was transported to the hospital in critical condition and the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Officers learned that two men were known to each other. Preliminary information indicates the suspect shot the victim, and then fatally shot himself," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

The victims are not being identified at this time.