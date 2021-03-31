Menu

Phoenix police investigating alleged racial attack at Suns game

<p>(Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 18:42:44-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an alleged racially motivated attack in the crowd of a recent Phoenix Suns game.

Phoenix police say they received a report of a man who says someone threw a beer bottle at him at the Suns game Tuesday night.

According to a social media post, the man also heard someone yell “f*** Asians” as the bottle was being thrown.

Police say a report was taken of the incident, and they are attempting to find surveillance video of the alleged attack.

The Phoenix Suns acknowledged the incident in a social media post and said in part that "discrimination and hate crimes of any nature are not tolerated by the [Suns] or [the arena.]" The team says they are working closely with the alleged victim and police as they investigate.

So far no arrests have been made, and no suspect has been identified.

The Suns also posted this statement on social media with the hashtag "#stopAsianhate" days before the alleged attack at their arena.

