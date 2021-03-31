Phoenix police investigating alleged racial attack at Suns game

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an alleged racially motivated attack in the crowd of a recent Phoenix Suns game.

Phoenix police say they received a report of a man who says someone threw a beer bottle at him at the Suns game Tuesday night.

According to a social media post, the man also heard someone yell “f*** Asians” as the bottle was being thrown.

Police say a report was taken of the incident, and they are attempting to find surveillance video of the alleged attack.

The Phoenix Suns acknowledged the incident in a social media post and said in part that "discrimination and hate crimes of any nature are not tolerated by the [Suns] or [the arena.]" The team says they are working closely with the alleged victim and police as they investigate.

.@Ceoasian we are working closely with your friend and @phoenixpolice to thoroughly investigate the incident. Discrimination and hate crimes of any nature are not tolerated by @Suns or @PHXarena. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 31, 2021

So far no arrests have been made, and no suspect has been identified.

The Suns also posted this statement on social media with the hashtag "#stopAsianhate" days before the alleged attack at their arena.