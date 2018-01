PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accidental shooting which left a child with minor injuries Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred at a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials say a 4-year-old boy was found at the residence with minor injuries and taken to the hospital. Police say investigators initially reported it as self-inflicted, but are now investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.