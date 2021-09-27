Watch
Phoenix police investigating a shooting in south Phoenix

Police and fire crews are on the scene of a shooting near 7th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix Monday.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Sep 27, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near 8th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.

Aerial video from Air15 showed several Phoenix police and fire department vehicles outside a home, and at least one person was seen being transported into an ambulance.

A source tells ABC15 that two juveniles were transported to the hospital in the incident.

Phoenix police confirmed that it was investigating a shooting, but has not released any further details. A public information officer was headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news situation. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

