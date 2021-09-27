Phoenix police investigating a shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near 8th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
Aerial video from Air15 showed several Phoenix police and fire department vehicles outside a home, and at least one person was seen being transported into an ambulance.
A source tells ABC15 that two juveniles were transported to the hospital in the incident.
Phoenix police confirmed that it was investigating a shooting, but has not released any further details. A public information officer was headed to the scene.
This is a breaking news situation. Stay with ABC15 for updates.
#PHXPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 8th Street and Broadway. PIO en route. Standby for media staging area. pic.twitter.com/k9zd2T5Ask— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 27, 2021