Police: DNA testing leads to arrest in sex assault from 2006

PHOENIX — A 40-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexual assault after DNA linked him to the crime -- 15 years later, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

On April 12, 2006, Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex, near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road, after a woman said an unknown man was in her apartment and that she had been allegedly assaulted by him.

She agreed to a DNA test at the time, police said, but a positive match hadn't been made until now.

Police said a DNA match was found on May 12, 2021.

The suspect, identified as Saville Thomas, was arrested on Tuesday, May 18, and booked into jail.

MCSO

When police provided an update to the victim, she told them that the alleged suspect had taken away her independence and was thankful that he had been arrested.