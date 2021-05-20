Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Police: DNA testing leads to arrest in sex assault from 2006

items.[0].image.alt
MCSO
Saville Thomas
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 22:57:17-04

PHOENIX — A 40-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexual assault after DNA linked him to the crime -- 15 years later, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

On April 12, 2006, Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex, near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road, after a woman said an unknown man was in her apartment and that she had been allegedly assaulted by him.

She agreed to a DNA test at the time, police said, but a positive match hadn't been made until now.

Police said a DNA match was found on May 12, 2021.

The suspect, identified as Saville Thomas, was arrested on Tuesday, May 18, and booked into jail.

Saville Thomas

When police provided an update to the victim, she told them that the alleged suspect had taken away her independence and was thankful that he had been arrested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app