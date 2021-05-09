Phoenix police arrest man accused of carjacking teen at knifepoint

PHOENIX — Police say they've captured a 32-year-old man accused of carjacking a teenage girl at knifepoint last month.

Phoenix police say on April 20 around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road.

When officers arrived they found an adult man - later identified as Michael Keyton - and a woman sitting inside the vehicle. When officers confronted Keyton, police say he gave them a false name.

When they asked Keyton to step out of the vehicle, police say he began ramming the officer's patrol SUV and a small brick wall nearby. Police say Keyton eventually got out of the car and ran from the area.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area to look for him. While they were searching, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of an armed robbery at an elementary school near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road.

When officers arrived, they learned the robbery suspect matched Keyton's description. Police say a 17-year-old girl told officers the suspect held her at knifepoint, took her keys and then took off in her car. Police say the woman received minor injuries and Keyton did not have contact with any students at the school.

Authorities say on Saturday morning, officers located and arrested Keyton near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Keyton was booked into jail on several charges including aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft of means of transportation.