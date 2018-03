PHOENIX - Two Valley community leaders took the stage at a Phoenix luncheon on Thursday to celebrate International Women's Day.

Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner and Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams shared their stories of rising through the ranks in their respective fields of policing and firefighting.

Speaking to an audience, the two said beyond their responsibilities, they are very aware they are still in many ways blazing a trail that others will hopefully follow.

