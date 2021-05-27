Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Police arrest 47 in undercover Phoenix massage parlor prostitution sting

items.[0].image.alt
Phoenix Police Department/Twitter
Phoenix police massage parlor bust - May 2021.jpg
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 19:39:55-04

PHOENIX — Police arrested 47 people under suspicion of soliciting prostitution during a recent undercover sting operation at an illicit massage parlor, according to a statement released Thursday.

Undercover detectives posted advertisements online regarding an illicit massage parlor and said 47 people “solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts,” according to Phoenix police.

The suspects ranged in age from 22 to 75 years old, authorities said. Of those, 43 were arrested and booked into jail on a charge of soliciting prostitution, and four others were cited.

The operation was carried out in partnership with the Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT), Cactus Park Precinct Community Action Officer squad, Neighborhood Enforcement Team, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app