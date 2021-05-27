Police arrest 47 in undercover Phoenix massage parlor prostitution sting

PHOENIX — Police arrested 47 people under suspicion of soliciting prostitution during a recent undercover sting operation at an illicit massage parlor, according to a statement released Thursday.

Undercover detectives posted advertisements online regarding an illicit massage parlor and said 47 people “solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts,” according to Phoenix police.

The suspects ranged in age from 22 to 75 years old, authorities said. Of those, 43 were arrested and booked into jail on a charge of soliciting prostitution, and four others were cited.

UNDERCOVER MASSAGE PARLOR STING LEADS TO 47 ARRESTS



The operation was carried out in partnership with the Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT), Cactus Park Precinct Community Action Officer squad, Neighborhood Enforcement Team, and Homeland Security Investigations.