PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man calling to report someone possibly breaking into his home ended up getting arrested himself.

Authorities say officers were searching John Harbison’s apartment near 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street when they found 6,000 fentanyl pills, 392 grams of methamphetamine, $4,685 and a handgun.

Harbison, 42, was booked into jail for possession/sale of narcotic and dangerous drugs.

Police say they did not find any signs of a break-in.