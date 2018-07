PHOENIX - Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has been detained after fleeing from officers in Phoenix on Saturday evening.

According to police, officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police say the driver refused to stop and fled from officers.

The vehicle was then involved in a crash with another vehicle a short distance away, near 25th Avenue and Mohave Street.

Phoenix fire officials say as crews arrived on the scene they found a "very active" fire in the front of the home along with both vehicles in the driveway on fire.

One of the occupants of the home was evaluated for minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Police say there are no suspects outstanding.

No further information was immediately available.