Phoenix PD: Man dies in police custody amid theft investigation near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man died while in custody Monday morning.

The incident occurred near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police say they were called to the neighborhood for reports of a theft from a home garage.

Witnesses reported seeing a man “acting erratic…and throwing himself to the ground.”

When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the front yard of a home nearby. A metal object was removed from the man’s hand and he was handcuffed with his hands in front of him, police say.

Paramedics arrived to assess the man’s condition and officers removed his handcuffs.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and the investigation is ongoing.