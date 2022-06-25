PHOENIX — Police are investigating after two men were shot at a home in central Phoenix.

Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the scene near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

Officials say when officers arrived, two males were found with gunshot wounds in front of a home.

Both men were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two men have not been identified, and there is no word on if any arrests have been made.

Police say the scene is still active and they are investigating what happened.