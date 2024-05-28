Watch Now
Suspect dead, Phoenix officer with serious injuries after shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue

Shooting happened early Tuesday morning
One Phoenix officer and a second person are being treated for gunshot wounds after an incident near 10th Street and Southern Avenue this morning.
10th street officer shot
Posted at 4:21 AM, May 28, 2024
PHOENIX — One suspect has died, and a Phoenix officer has serious injuries after a shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near 10th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Phoenix police say the suspect died at the hospital. The officer has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

ABC15 is working on gathering more information on this incident and will bring it to you as soon as we learn more.

