Suspect dead, Phoenix officer with serious injuries after shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — One suspect has died, and a Phoenix officer has serious injuries after a shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near 10th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Phoenix police say the suspect died at the hospital. The officer has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

