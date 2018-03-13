Phoenix Miracle Mile Deli to slice more than 5,000 pounds of corned beef for St. Patrick's Day

PHOENIX - With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, one Phoenix Deli is already gearing up for their busiest day of the year.

The Miracle Mile Deli along 16th Street has been a Valley staple since 1949 and this year is no exception. They estimate they'll slice 5,000 pounds of corned beef and pastrami this week alone, the majority of that just on St. Patrick's Day.

To help everyone get into the Irish spirit, guests can enjoy a half-pound of corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes and rye bread for $12 all week long.

In addition, the deli will also feature their famous Ruben sandwiches, corned beef hash, and of course, just your basic corned beef sandwich, or their famous combo: combining corned beef and pastrami. They'll also have all of their usual deli items and desserts.

The Miracle Mile Deli is open seven days a week and is located at 4433 North 16th St., near 16th Street and Campbell Avenue, in Phoenix.