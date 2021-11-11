Phoenix leaders dedicate new veteran housing facility near I-17 and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — After a veterans assistance group was priced out of its previous housing location last year, the City of Phoenix has invested more than $10 million to make sure veterans in need have a place to call home.

Over the last two decades U.S.VETS-Phoenix has assisted more than 10,000 veterans, with housing, employment and other services.

However, their rent reportedly doubled in 2020, making it difficult to fulfill housing needs.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix City Council put $10.5 million into buying and renovating a hotel near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road.

The new site was dedicated Thursday, Veterans Day, by Mayor Gallego and other state and city leaders.

"We are evolving the City's response to homelessness with a regional approach, where housing is available in a familiar area and near the support of family and friends," said Mayor Gallego in a statement. "My hope and goal is to see more housing options become available throughout the valley. The welfare of the people of metro Phoenix is a shared responsibility."

The facility houses more than 150 veterans and serves dozens more in need of transitional housing, according to a media release.

"With U.S.VETS, I know I have a place to sleep and feel safe," one veteran, Samuel Coggins, said. "I have counseling services, and services to help me find a job. Because of U.S.VETS, I have a job now!" Coggins is working in a veterinary office in Scottsdale.