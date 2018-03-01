Phoenix launching interagency initiative to prevent suicide

PHOENIX - Phoenix officials are launching an interagency push to reduce suicide among military service personnel, veterans and their families.

Mayor Greg Stanton's office says the initiative aims to increase support and develop a response plan for detection of warning signs and timely intervention.

Stanton's office says the initiative is sponsored by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to Stanton's office, there needs to be a unified plan on the local level though Arizona has a statewide plan for suicide prevention and several agencies have their own models or response plans.

A 21-member interagency team will develop a plan after traveling to Washington in mid-March to learn about public health policy and receive assistance from federal officials and others.