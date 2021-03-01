Phoenix hit-and-run investigated as homicide after signs of foul play found

PHOENIX — Police are treating a Sunday morning hit-and-run in Phoenix as a homicide after signs of foul play were discovered during the investigation.

Phoenix police spokeswoman Maggie Cox said officers responded to the scene near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4:15 a.m. after reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers found the 30-year-old man dead in the roadway. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

A white SUV believed to have been involved, was recovered by police, but no information on the possible suspect has been provided.

According to Cox, detectives investigating the incident found signs of foul play, and are now asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.