Phoenix firefighters, AHS save kitten from storm drain after two-day rescue

A kitten was recently saved from a Phoenix storm drain following a two-day rescue. Video courtesy of Arizona Humane Society.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 05, 2021
PHOENIX — A 6-week-old kitten is lucky to be alive after Phoenix firefighters and the Arizona Humane Society pulled him out a storm drain following a two-day rescue.

The Arizona Humane Society says animal medical technicians and Phoenix firefighters worked together to save the kitten.

He had reportedly been trapped in the storm drain for over a week near 20th Street and Indian School Road.

AHS says the kitten dodged rescue attempts for two days and was finally rescued after AHS set a humane trap to lure him to safety.

The kitten is now receiving treatment after he was found to be underweight with fleas and a stomach ailment.

According to AHS, one of the firefighters at the scene said they may even adopt the kitten once he is healthy enough for adoption.

In 2020, more than 6,000 abused, injured and abandoned animals were rescued by AHS emergency animal medical technicians.

Courtesy of Arizona Humane Society

