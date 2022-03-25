Phoenix firefighter is accused of raping a woman inside her home

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter has been accused of raping a woman inside her home after a night out on St. Patrick's Day.

Court documents say the woman, who was acquainted with Carlos Encinas, was drinking and planned to take an Uber home but Encinas offered to drive her home instead.

The woman told investigators that Encinas asked to use the restroom and that she allowed him inside her house. She said she believed she was dressed when she fell asleep in her bed, but eventually woke up to Encinas on top of her and raping her.

Court documents say the woman told him multiple times to stop and physically tried to make him stop.

Text messages exchanged between the two were included in court documents and show Encinas saying in part, "There is no excuse and I'm not going to say or do anything that could change it. The damage is done."

The woman texted, "Why didn't you stop when I said I didn't want to have sex and was pushing you I'm so upset because you were my friend and I trusted you."

Encinas replied, "I know I broke that trust. I'm so sorry that's not me at all. I wish I could take it back I truly do."

Court documents say the woman recorded a phone call between them after the texts were exchanged where Encinas said he didn't know why he didn't stop when she told him to, saying, "That's what I'm trying to figure out."

After being read his Miranda rights, Encinas said he believed the sex was consensual and he didn't hear the woman telling him to stop, according to documents.

Encinas told investigators his responses to the woman's text messages were to indicate he felt sorry for the way the woman felt.

He also told investigators that the woman had been flirting with him throughout the night, but witnesses said she didn't appear flirtatious toward Encinas.

Witnesses also said Encinas appeared interested in the woman throughout the night and interjected himself into conversations she was having with other people.

Court documents say Encinas was a suspect in another sexual assault investigation in 2020, but no charges have been submitted at this time in that case.

In the most recent case, Encinas faces one count of sexual assault.

The Phoenix Fire Department released the following statement on Encinas:

"The Phoenix Fire Department is aware of the police investigation of Carlos Encinas. At this time, Carlos is still employed as a firefighter with the Phoenix Fire Department."