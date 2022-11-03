Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter.

Carter, 35, died in a crash on US93 north of Kingman on September 23. He was a member of the Phoenix Fire Department for more than three years.

Details on the crash have not been released.

Carter is survived by his parents, sister, and four nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at Christ’s Church of the Valley in Peoria on November 10th at 10 a.m. Services are open to the public.

Before becoming a Phoenix firefighter Carter played football at UC Davis and was also a member of the Arizona Rattlers 2012 championship team.