PHOENIX - Police and rescue crews responded to a medical call in central Phoenix Monday night after reports that a mother and her child were struck by a car.

Phoenix Fire officials said a 20-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter were struck near the crosswalk of 36th Street and McDowell Road.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to officials, both of their injuries were reported as minor.

Phoenix police say the driver stayed on scene and is speaking with officers.

This is an ongoing investigation.