PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say an arrest has been made in connection to a first-alarm building fire near 5th Avenue and Adams Street Friday afternoon.

The identity of the person who allegedly started the fire on purpose has not yet been released.

Crews were called to a vacant building around 4 p.m. Thursday that had smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Fire officials say the building had woodworking and welding materials inside, feeding the blaze.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

A motive in this incident has not been released.

ABC15 has reached out to law enforcement for additional information on this incident.